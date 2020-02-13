Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $34.02, 267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 953.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.