Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.77

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.77 and traded as high as $73.38. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.98 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.39%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

