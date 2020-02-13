First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.87

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 840624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

