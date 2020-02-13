First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

