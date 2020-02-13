First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.91, approximately 24,788 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 119,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.