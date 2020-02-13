First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.78-1.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.78-1.88 EPS.

FR traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

