Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.70. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 150,968 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $5.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.82.

About Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

