Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTT. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE:FTT traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,883. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$21.17 and a 1-year high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.49.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $145,284.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.