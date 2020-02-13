Financial Analysis: US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & SOUTH32 LTD/S (NASDAQ:SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 3 0 0 2.00 US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Gold has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 248.88%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than SOUTH32 LTD/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and US Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 1.16 $1.33 billion N/A N/A US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($0.44) -1.76

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A US Gold N/A -89.18% -85.64%

Risk & Volatility

SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold beats SOUTH32 LTD/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.