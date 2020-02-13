Financial Analysis: BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.55 Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.77 $5.39 billion $6.14 10.90

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilead Sciences 2 9 12 1 2.50

Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $78.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31% Gilead Sciences 23.99% 35.49% 12.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

