Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) Insider Buys £10,094 in Stock

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) insider Reginald L. Gott acquired 100,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,094 ($13,278.08).

FTC stock opened at GBX 9.85 ($0.13) on Thursday. Filtronic Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.51.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

