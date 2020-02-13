Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

EVGN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 22,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,886. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,402.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Evogene worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

