Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,073,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,928% from the previous session’s volume of 52,911 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $2.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

