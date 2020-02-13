Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $244,170.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $244,170.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.65 or 0.02624176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00117360 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,844,244 coins and its circulating supply is 167,814,831 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

