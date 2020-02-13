Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,169. Equifax has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

