Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.43. Equifax has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

