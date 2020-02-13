Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Energy Resources of Australia Limited (ASX:ERA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Energy Resources of Australia shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 86,530 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Energy Resources of Australia Company Profile (ASX:ERA)

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd engages in producing and selling uranium oxide. The company holds interests in threes assets, such as the Ranger Stockpiles, the Ranger 3 Deeps underground resource, and the Jabiluka Mineral Lease. It sells its products to power utilities in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

