Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENIA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,597 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 312.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 137,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,410 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 32.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE:ENIA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 125,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.