Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Endava has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

