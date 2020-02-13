Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 3,147,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,126. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.