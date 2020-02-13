Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.97

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.69.
About Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX)
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
