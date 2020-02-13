Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.97

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 54,507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

