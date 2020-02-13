Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.74

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.30. Eltek shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 34,951 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELTK. ValuEngine lowered Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of -5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

