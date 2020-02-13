Elitium One Day Volume Reaches $207,093.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $207,093.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00011567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,656,148 tokens. Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

