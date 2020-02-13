Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGO. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 869,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

