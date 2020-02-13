Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Edison Nation stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 5,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,572. Edison Nation has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

