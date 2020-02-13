Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $86,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.43. The company had a trading volume of 625,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.13. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.83 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

