Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Short Interest Update

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ECT remained flat at $$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,733. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 75.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eca Marcellus Trust I stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Eca Marcellus Trust I at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

