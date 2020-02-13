Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0821 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 103.2% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,383.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.02606245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04560456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00801910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00900794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00117642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00708722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,888,119 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

