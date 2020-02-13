Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) received a C$15.00 price objective from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.43.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$14.18. 766,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.19.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.