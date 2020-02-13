Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Dover worth $33,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 546.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

