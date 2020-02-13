Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) Shares Up 0.8%

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:DHG)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$3.86 ($2.74) and last traded at A$3.81 ($2.70), 1,788,019 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.78 ($2.68).

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$3.81 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.39.

About Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG)

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company in Australia. It operates through Core Digital, Transactions and Other (Digital), and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing solutions through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.