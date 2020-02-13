Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.77

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and traded as low as $32.93. Dollarama shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 1,090 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

About Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

