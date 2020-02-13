Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,010. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,908. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

