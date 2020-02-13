DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given $8.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DiaMedica Therapeutics an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

