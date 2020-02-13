Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DASTY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.49. 21,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $136.26 and a twelve month high of $181.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

