Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $5.21. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 257,558 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

