Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $511-519 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.36 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.26-2.38 EPS.

Shares of CYBR traded down $19.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis raised Cyberark Software from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.