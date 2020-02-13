CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

CSP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. CSP has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

