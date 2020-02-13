Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $112.00

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.51).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.05.

In other news, insider Frederic Hervouet acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,220.21). Also, insider Christopher Waldron acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,626.94).

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

