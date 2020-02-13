Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

CRWS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.50. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

