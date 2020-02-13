Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,707. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

