Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.65. 2,172,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,707. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,242,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,560,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 396,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,393 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

