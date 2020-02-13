Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.29). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $137.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.