Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.29). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $137.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.