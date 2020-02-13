Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

Copa stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.54. 22,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copa will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,039,000 after acquiring an additional 293,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,456,000 after acquiring an additional 236,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 208,781 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

