Contrasting Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Sarepta Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRPT)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Generex Biotechnology and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarepta Therapeutics 0 1 23 0 2.96

Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $201.20, indicating a potential upside of 60.92%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A -341.82% -49.03% Sarepta Therapeutics -169.87% -55.44% -35.16%

Volatility & Risk

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.15, indicating that its share price is 315% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Sarepta Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $6.20 million 4.59 -$9.34 million N/A N/A Sarepta Therapeutics $301.03 million 30.96 -$361.92 million ($5.46) -22.90

Generex Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats Generex Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors with low levels of expression of the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and cassette devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with HydRx Farms Ltd. to co-develop products for the delivery of cannabinoids via the buccal mucosa. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Miramar, Florida.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene. In addition, the company's pipeline comprise SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA. It has collaboration agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital to advance micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under the research and license option agreement; Galgt2, a gene therapy program for the treatment of DMD; and Neutrophin 3, a gene therapy program to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth neuropathies. The company also has a license agreement with Lysogene to develop LYS-SAF302, a gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA; a license and option agreement with Lacerta to develop treatments for CNS-targeted and lysosomal storage diseases; and research collaboration and option agreement with Genethon to develop micro-dystrophin gene therapy products. In addition, it has a research agreement with Duke University to advance gene editing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for restoring dystrophin expression; a collaboration agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. to commercialize products in Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline; a strategic collaboration with Paragon Bioservices; and a strategic collaboration with CENTOGENE for the identification of patients with DMD in the Middle East and North Africa region. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

