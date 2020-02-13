Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

Shares of CTO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,958. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

CTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.