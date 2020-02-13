Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.00

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.46), with a volume of 77885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.33).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.46. The company has a market cap of $80.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.81.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

