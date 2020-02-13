Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of CBD stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 144,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,260. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.45. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

