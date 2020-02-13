CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.50. 138,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,254. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $139.77 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average is $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

CEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

