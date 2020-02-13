CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CME stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.64. 2,372,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Get CME Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.